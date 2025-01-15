Ipswich turn down bid for Middlesbrough loanee who has impressed for Carrick’s side

Ipswich Town has turned down a bid for centre-half George Edmundson as Middlesbrough look to make his loan a permanent move this winter.

The 27-year-old joined Boro manager Michael Carrick in the summer and has become a pivotal player in the side, making 20 starts and scoring once as the club pushes for promotion this season.

Despite interest from several sides, the defender cannot play for a third club this season, after coming on as a sub for the Blues away against Manchester City back in August. Now, as reported by TWTD, Boro have made an offer which Ipswich has rejected.

The deal was for around £350,000 now, and a further £350,000 if Boro are promoted plus add-ons.

With Edmunson out of contract at the end of the season, Boro clearly want his services now rather than later, when he would be available for free.