Coutinho to end his Villa contract a year early in order to join Vasco da Gama

Aston Villa midfielder Philippe Coutinho is set to leave the club a year early in order to secure a permanent move to Brazilian side Vasco da Gama.

After famously leaving Liverpool in controversial fashion in January 2018, Coutinho has played for the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Villa, Al-Duhail and most recently his boyhood club Vasco da Gama where he has enjoyed life over the past year.

Now, according to the Liverpool Echo Villa want to terminate his contract to remove his hefty salary from their finances, which will free up funds to invest elsewhere. The Brazilian hasn’t played a single minute for Villa since August 2023 and it would make a lot of sense to free him from his contract,t which is only weighing him down.

With the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Morgan Rogers, and John McGinn in his ranks, manager Unai Emery has no use for the 33-year-old who has consistently failed at the highest level since leaving the Reds. A mutual agreement could be made between the player and the club that would allow him to leave for free and join Vasco da Gama in a permanent move.

Coutinho's move to Villa became permanent in May 2022 after an impressive initial loan from Barcelona, starting in January of the same year but now it seems his time in the Premier League is finally over as he enters the twilight of his career.