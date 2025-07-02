Aston Villa secure FAYC winner Carroll to pro deal

TJ Carroll has signed a first pro contract with Aston Villa.

The defender finished the season winning the FA Youth Cup, Premier League South and Premier League National Final with Villa U18s.

Academy Manager Mark Harrison is happy to see the 18-year-old extend his stay at the club.

"We are delighted to see TJ sign his first professional contract, having been at the Academy since Under-9s," he said.

"He was a regular in the Under-18s last season, being a consistent part of the team that won both the league and FA Youth Cup and also scoring in the FA Youth Cup Final.

"TJ is a centre back who is very good in possession and is always prepared to put his body on the line. We look forward to seeing how he develops."