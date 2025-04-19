Tribal Football
Coutinho insists "no regrets" quitting Liverpool for Barcelona: Though I didn't meet expectations

Philippe Coutinho concedes his career never took off after leaving Liverpool.

The Brazil international left Anfield in January 2018 for Barcelona in a deal worth a massive £142m.

However, Coutinho never lived up to the price-tag and now with Vasco da Gama, he says: "We had loads of conversations. At that time, I really wanted to move to Barcelona.

"We had many discussions about staying, about leaving. But, eventually, the club agreed to let me go and I joined Barcelona.

"The beginning was really good. My first six months at Barcelona were great. We won a title and I was playing really well. But the following season, after the World Cup, I was not in the same shape. My performances dipped and that was tough for me. I wanted to meet expectations, my own expectations as well but I just wasn't able to.

"That period was really challenging for me but I leaned on my family and in my faith, I've always believed in God. That helped me stay strong through it all."

After time away on-loan with Bayern Munich, Coutinho eventually moved to Aston Villa, where he is still under contract while on-loan with Vasco.

 

 

"I have no regrets"

He added, speaking to Premier League Stories, "I needed to change teams, right? I wasn't in Barcelona's plans anymore. I needed to play, right? And go to a club that wanted me.

"Well, it was mainly because of (Steven) Gerrard (that I joined Aston Villa). He was the coach. I remember he called me on the phone and we talked and saw that there was this possibility to go there on loan. It was great to go there but things also didn't happen as we expected.

"I had this dream to play for Barcelona. Then the opportunity presented itself and I couldn't say 'No' to my dream.

"So, I have no regrets about everything I experienced, all the places I've been. I gave my all, was very professional and tried to do my best.

"It worked out well at some clubs, while not so much at others. But that's football. But I don't have any regrets, only thanks and gratitude for every club I've been at."

