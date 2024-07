Nottingham Forest to trigger buyout clause of Corinthians goalkeeper Miguel

Nottingham Forest are ready to match the buyout clause for Corinthians goalkeeper Carlos Miguel.

So says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano is reporting: "Nottingham Forest are planning to trigger the release clause for Brazilian GK Carlos Miguel after game between Corinthians and São Paulo.

"Deal not done yet, but talks underway on player side and plan to pay €4m clause if all goes to plan."

He adds on X: "NFFC cautious until the end."