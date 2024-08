Copenhagen in advanced talks to sign Brentford defender Zanka

Copenhagen in advanced talks to sign Brentford defender Zanka

FC Copenhagen are in advanced talks with Brentford for defender Mathias Zanka Jørgensen.

Bold says a two-year Copenhagen deal is on the table for Zanka.

Advertisement Advertisement

And now the two clubs are finalising terms over a fee for the Denmark international.

Zanka, 34, has a year left on his Bees deal, but is ready to return home for the new season.

It's suggested Brentford will sell Zanka once they find a replacement.