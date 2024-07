Brighton midfielder Leonard on Copenhagen radar

Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard is attracting interest from abroad.

Transfer expert Sacha Tavolieri is reporting FC Copenhagen are keen on the the 22-year-old Scot.

Advertisement Advertisement

Last season he was loaned to Northampton in League One and now is set to move on.

In addition to FC Copenhagen, there is also interest arriving from MLS and the Championship.

Leonard has a deal with Brighton to 2025.