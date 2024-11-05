Cooper on Ayew being a bench player: "He won’t want that to be his Leicester career"

Leicester City star Jordan Ayew won’t want to be their super-sub all season long.

The veteran scored in the 94th minute against Ipswich Town to help his team earn a valuable draw.

While the Ghanaian veteran is happy to help the team, boss Steve Cooper admits that he will hopefully push on to start more games.

“He won’t want that to be his Leicester career,” Cooper stated post-game.

“It’s tough not starting him to be honest.

“We felt we needed the two wingers at the start of the game. We felt we could hurt Ipswich down the sides. They block off the middle and give you the sides and we wanted to take it, to get our wide players in places where they could make a difference. So we went with Abdul and Stephy.

“And then we feels Vards is playing well and is good for a goal at the moment. So it was tough to leave Jordan out, but at the same time brilliant to bring him on. The lads who came on did well and made a difference. The lads who stayed on and came off also contributed as well.”