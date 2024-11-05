Leicester watching Clarke struggles at Ipswich

Leicester City are said to be assessing Jack Clarke’s struggles at Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old signed for the Tractor Boys in the summer from Sunderland for a mega fee.

Despite paying £18 million for the winger, Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna has not used him as often as expected.

Per The Sun, Ipswich are not going to sanction a loan to a Premier League club midseason.

The equation may change at the end of the term, depending on who is relegated.

If Ipswich go down, a cut price deal is likely, while Leicester would not be in a position to sign him if they are relegated.