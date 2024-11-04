Burgess happy to help Ipswich "get some points on the board"

Ipswich Town defender Cameron Burgess is enjoying his first taste of the Premier League.

The defender has played in the past three matches in the absence of Jacob Greaves.

Advertisement Advertisement

While he is aware of his status as a squad player, Burgess is happy to help the team when he can.

“It’s a proud moment personally and I’m just trying to do what I can to help the team and get some points on the board,” he said following a 1-1 draw with Leicester City.

“We have to maintain that and we have done so far. The boys who have come in have been top at that and building on the culture, that’s a big thing for us.”

He added: “It came really quickly (two promotions in a row), probably quicker than all of us imagined, but you have to back yourself at this level. It’s a tough level to play at, but it’s the pinnacle and that’s where we want to play.

“It’s a proud moment but it’s the same for all the boys in the dressing room, we have to show we can mix it at this level. It’s been exciting, probably the main thing. It’s the level you want to test yourself at.

“I’ve enjoyed it so far and it would be nice to get a win, that’s the next step that we’re looking for.”