Cooper happy with Leicester spirit for Ipswich draw: Fans and players connection

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper was happy with their spirit for yesterday's draw with Ipswich Town.

The Foxes found a late equaliser, with Cooper delighted with the connection he saw between the players and the away support.

He said, “The most important thing is always that the supporters and the players' connection, and I thought our supporters were excellent today.

“They played a real part and it worked out well that this is where we were attacking and they were right by our goal in that second half.

“And it wasn't just the connection at the end, I think it was during the game and particularly the final stages as well. We need that and we want to keep building them sort of things.

"There's obviously players who have been here a long time, and some of us are new, and we want to try and earn the respect, so we've got to keep trying to do that. But in the end, it's always about the players and what they get out of a game and what they deliver and we just want to support them in the right way.”