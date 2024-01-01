Arsenal consider Porter (16) Cup debut against Bolton

Arsenal may be preparing to field 16-year-old rookie goalkeeper Jack Porter this week.

The Gunners are going to need to bring in an understudy for David Raya.

The Spaniard went off limping in their game against Manchester City, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Per The Mail, Raya had a bandage on his right knee, which could inculcate a more serious issue.

As the Gunners prepare to take on Bolton in the Carabao Cup, they may have to give a teeanger a chance in net.

No.2 keeper Neto, who came in from Bournemotuh, is cup-tied for that competition.

He has already played in the second round for the Cherries before his deadline day transfer.