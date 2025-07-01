Contract talks begin between Everton and veteran defender Keane

Everton are in talks with Michael Keane over a potential new deal as they try to lock him down to a new deal ahead of the new season.

Keane’s current contract expires today and last month he admitted that his future with the Toffees is up in the air, despite many fans hoping he will stay at least for another season.

“I don’t know, honestly. I’ve not had any conversations about it yet.”

Should a deal be reached, Keane would start the campaign as a squad player behind Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien and James Tarkowski under manager David Moyes who is keen for his side to be reshaped before the start of the season.

Ashley Young and Abdoulaye Doucoure are among others to have already left the club whilst striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin confirmed he’s departing now that his contract is up. Journalist Paul Joyce confirmed that talks have started with Keane in what is good news for the club.

“Contract talks have restarted with centre back Michael Keane who is officially a free agent tomorrow.

“Everton now want to keep Keane, 32, and are hoping to strike an agreement that would keep him at the club.”’

Contracts have also been offered to a number of U21 players, including Callum Bates, Eli Campbell, Coby Ebere, Jack Patterson. Whilst U18s stars such as George Finney, Harvey Foster, Luca Davis, Aled Thomas, and Josh van Schoor have all been in contract talks.

Moyes will be extremely behind the scenes, working out deals for Keane, Branthwaite and Idrissa Gana Gueye who is also said to be staying past the summer as well. Securing the future of young talent as well as this trio is essential and he must move quick to ease the tensions over what the Everton squad may look like next season.