CONFIRMED: Townsend completes Antalyspor move

Former Luton midfielder Andros Townsend has had his deal with Antalyspor confirmed.

On Thursday night, the Turkish first division club officially introduced the veteran attacker as a new player.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former England international (13 international matches) has committed himself to his new employer until 2026.

Townsend had admitted earlier in the week over doubts about the deal due to Antalyspor's transfer ban.

Antalyaspor had not been able to register Townsend due to a transfer ban imposed by FIFA. Shortly before the Turkish deadline day on Friday, the club was finally able to confirm the deal.

For the 33-year-old left-footer, who has played for Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace and Everton FC, this is the first spell away from England.