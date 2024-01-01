Tribal Football
Townsend future uncertain after Antalyaspor banned from registering players

Antalyaspor star Andros Townsend faces an uncertain future in the coming weeks and months.

The former Luton Town attacker signed for the Turkish club earlier this summer.

However, his team have now been banned from registering players, which means Townsend cannot play in matches.

"I'm stuck in Antalyaspor just training, I don't know who owns me, I don't know where my contract is," the former England international told BBC 5 Live's Monday Night club.

"We came to the end of the transfer of Townsend, but we could not issue the player's license due to the transfer barrier," the club source told the BBC.

"We'll pay the debts. We'll finish the Townsend transfer soon. We will complete this transfer before the transfer season. We also want to make other transfers."

