Leeds chief Angus Kinnear has revealed Tottenham beat two of the world's biggest clubs to the signing of Archie Gray.

The teenage midfielder left Leeds for Tottenham last summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Spurs splashed out £41m to sign Gray.

And Kinnear revealed: "Real Madrid were interested in Archie Gray and Bayern Munich were interested too.

"Archie Gray is a player who will ultimately play for Real Madrid or Bayern. That will be his level in the future."