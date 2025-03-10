Barcelona, Newcastle chasing Millonarios striker Villarreal

Millonarios striker Neyser Villarreal is attracting interest from Barcelona.

Villarreal has played eleven competitive matches for Millonarios at senior level and the 19-year-old could leave the Colombian club in the summer.

Sport says Barcelona are watching Villarreal, with Newcastle also keen.

Villarreal and Millonarios have found themselves in a dispute over negotiations for a new contract.

The striker's current contract expires at the end of the year and there is currently little indication that he will extend it.

Barcelona therefore sees Villarreal as a very good opportunity for the summer market.

Millonarios could be forced to sell the talent for as little as €3m.