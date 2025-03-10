Barcelona, Newcastle chasing Millonarios striker Villarreal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Millonarios striker Neyser Villarreal is attracting interest from Barcelona.

Villarreal has played eleven competitive matches for Millonarios at senior level and the 19-year-old could leave the Colombian club in the summer.

Sport says Barcelona are watching Villarreal, with Newcastle also keen.

Villarreal and Millonarios have found themselves in a dispute over negotiations for a new contract.

The striker's current contract expires at the end of the year and there is currently little indication that he will extend it.

Barcelona therefore sees Villarreal as a very good opportunity for the summer market.

Millonarios could be forced to sell the talent for as little as €3m.

