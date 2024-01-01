Confidant insists Klopp taking Red Bull job with no plans for Germany switch

German Paralympian Wojtek Czyz can't see Jurgen Klopp using his new Red Bull position as a holding position before taking the Germany job.

The former Liverpool manager has been named head of soccer at Red Bull, where he will take charge from January 1.

Good friend Czyz believes Klopp will throw everything into the €10m-a-year post.

Speaking to The Sports Agents, he said: "I think Red Bull is an incredible organization with an incredible network. So again, I think Jurgen is elevated on a world scale to move things and to give him such an opportunity. I think it's a great fit, and it will be successful.

“Jurgen’s leadership is something which is unique in this world, and this is why he's so successful. I think this is why Red Bull can be very happy that they have such a personality with them and creating incredible things, I’m pretty sure.

“I can tell you one thing from this, what I think about Jurgen. Jurgen is not thinking now about the German national team. Jurgen will be 100% committed to be successful in this role he took on now.

"In the future, you know, so many things can happen, and everything will be done and will be right at the right time. And so now there is no discussion about any future thoughts about the German national team.”

He added: “I think this will not change. Jurgen has a vision and it's amazing to give him a chance to do it on a global scale. And this is why I do not believe that any Dortmund fan or Mainz fans would have any issues with that.”