Wagner slams criticism of ex-Liverpool boss Klopp: Makes me sick!

David Wagner has defended former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for taking the Red Bull head of football job.

Klopp was named Red Bull's head of football this week, meaning he will oversee Bundesliga club RB Leipzig among others. Leipzig and Red Bull have long been criticised in Germany for circumventing the 50+1 fans ownership rule.

But former Norwich City manager Wagner, a close friend of Klopp's, told Sport1: "I can understand those who might have wanted something different from him.

"But I condemn anyone who criticizes Kloppo for this decision. It makes me sick.

"Jurgen Klopp is neither a worse nor a better person, nor a worse coach. What he has achieved remains the same.

"I find it reprehensible when people question Klopp's values just because he will soon be working for an outstanding organisation."