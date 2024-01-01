Borussia Dortmund buying Man City fullback Couto

Borussia Dortmund are buying Manchester City fullback Yan Couto.
The 22-year-old was loaned from Manchester City with an option to buy - which becomes mandatory if certain conditions are met.
Now transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Borussia Dortmund’s obligation to buy clause for Yan Couto deal from Man City has been triggered.
"Couto formally leaves MCFC on a permanent deal now as Dortmund pay up to €30m package for Brazilian RB."
Couto has made one assist in seven competitive matches for Dortmund so far.