Villa, AC Milan keen as Roma set Abraham price

AS Roma have put Tammy Abraham up for sale.

TMW says Roma want to sell the England striker to help fund their own buying plans this summer.

AC Milan are interested in Abraham, though a return to England for the former Chelsea striker is also an option.

Aston Villa, where Abraham spent time on-loan, is a suitor.

Roma will seek to sell the centre-forward at a starting price of €25m.