Colwill full of praise for fit-again Chelsea teammate Fofana

England defender Levi Colwill has heaped praise on Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana.

The duo have been trying to form a solid partnership in the middle of defense for the Stamford Bridge club.

While their start to the season has not been perfect, Colwill believes he and Fofana can shine.

"He's (Fofana) a really good player, I really enjoy playing with him. He’s so aggressive and I think we complement each other really well," Colwill said, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"Behind the scenes he’s such a great lad, I get on really well with him and I think everyone in the team gets on really well with him."

Chelsea’s most recent result was a 1-1 draw at home against Crystal Palace.