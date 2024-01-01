Tribal Football
Chelsea defender Colwill: We will learn from Man City defeat

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is adamant they will improve after Sunday's opening day defeat at home to Manchester City.

Colwill insists the players will continue to adjust positively to manager Enzo Maresca's methods.

"There’s definitely a lot of positives we can take," he told chelseafc.com.

"There were times when we showed how good we are. We had a lot of chances and on another day we take them, and the result would have been different. I’m positive of that. Playing against the champions, the best in the world right now, we held our own at times.

"You could see us gelling at certain points. When we played our football, even against the best team in the world, we broke them down well and created chances, so we are getting there, for sure. We just have to be patient and keep working hard."

On the new manager, Colwill said: "From the first game of pre-season you can see how much has changed and how much we’ve improved.

"We are learning quick. During the season we are going to keep improving and by then I’m sure we are going to be a better team than we are now.

"I’m excited for the future, and what the gaffer can bring to this team. The players around me and on the bench are all as good as each other. Everyone can tell we are building something, and it’s something positive for the future as well."

Premier LeagueColwill LeviChelsea
