Chelsea boss Maresca confirms James captaincy; talks up Colwill

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken about the captaincy situation at the club.

The Blues had Enzo Fernandez wearing the armband for their opening weekend Premier League loss to Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

But Maresca confirmed that club captain Reece James is still in that position and will wear the armband when fit to play.

He stated: "Reece is the captain in this moment. Then we have three or four more captains. I am thinking to nominate one or two more captains, also to give them more responsibility in terms of just not because we have 20 or 21 years, they cannot be the captain.

"Some of them need to take one step forward and take more responsibility.

“For instance, one of the guys would be Levi (Colwill). He is a young player, fantastic profile, I love Levi. But I think in terms of personality, if he is able to take one step forward in these types of things, then he can become a more complete player."