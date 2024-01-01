Chelsea sound out Barcelona for Guiu

Tribal Football
Chelsea sound out Barcelona for GuiuLaLiga
Chelsea are set to make an inquiry about 18-year-old Marc Guiu of Barcelona.

The Blues are eager to bring in more young talent into the squad this summer.

Per Guillem Balague, Spanish football expert, the striker is available for a modest fee.

If Chelsea do a deal, Guiu will cost just €6 million, given he has a low release clause.

Chelsea are likely to bring him into the academy for the upcoming 2024/2025 season.

He will then get a chance to showcase a claim for a first team spot in the coming seasons.

