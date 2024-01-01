Chelsea fullback Cucurella quizzed about Barcelona return rumours

Barcelona have added Chelsea star Marc Cucurella to their target list for the transfer window.
The Catalan giants are pushing to improve their squad, while they are on a modest budget due to financial issues.Per football.london and other sources, Cucurella has been added to their list of defenders to pursue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A few months ago, such a move would have appeared easy, as Chelsea wanted to sell Cucurella.
However, he ended the season strongly and may well have a long term future at the club.
On a return to Barca, Cucurella said previously: “To tell you the truth, I don’t even think about it, the idea of moving back there doesn’t even cross my mind.”