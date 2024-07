Chelsea, Sevilla spy bargain-basement Guiu deal

Chelsea spy a bargain-basement chance to land Barcelona whizkid Marc Guiu.

Guiu, who has just turned 18, made five appearances for Barca last season, scoring twice.

And he can be ferried away on the cheap this summer with Chelsea and Sevilla both keen.

Mundo Deportivo says Guiu's deal has just over a year to run and crucially carries a buyout clause of just €6m.

The striker is currently with Barca Atletic preparing for today's promotion playoff final.