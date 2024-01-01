CLOSER? Bologna AND Calafiori accept Arsenal offer

Bologna have received an improved offer from Arsenal for Riccardo Calafiori.

Il Corriere dello Sport says a bid rising to €55m - including bonuses - has been accepted by Bologna owner Joey Saputo.

Saputo and chief exec Claudio Fenucci spent last night discussing the Gunners' offer and it has now been accepted.

Meanwhile, Calafiori settled on personal terms with the Gunners some weeks ago.

He has accepted a four-year deal worth €4m-a-year. At Bologna, he is currently on a €750,000 salary.