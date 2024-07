CLOSER? Arsenal reach terms with Ajax for Setford

CLOSER? Arsenal reach terms with Ajax for Setford

Arsenal have reached terms with Ajax for Tommy Setford.

The England youth international goalkeeper has agreed to move to London and now the two clubs have settled on a fee.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Athletic's David Ornstein is reporting: "EXCL: Arsenal strike agreement with Ajax to sign goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

"Fee for 18yo Ajax talent & England youth international around €1m + add-ons.

"Highly-rated prospect expected to join on initial 4yr contract to bolster AFC ranks."