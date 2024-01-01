Arsenal make first offer for Ajax goalkeeper Setford

Arsenal have made a first offer for Ajax goalkeeper Tommy Setford.

The Gunners have bid €400,000 plus bonuses for the England youth international.

Dutch reporter Mike Verweij wrote for De Telegraaf: “Despite Ajax's offer to become the permanent goalkeeper of Jong Ajax, Setford is not unwilling to move to Arsenal.

“In London he can work with the goalkeeper coach he has with the English representative teams and a sporting plan is tailor-made for the long term.

“If Ajax keeps him to his contract until the end of the season, the club will receive the amount currently offered by Arsenal (four thousand euros) as training compensation, but without any bonuses.”

Tommy's brother Charlie is also a goalkeeper and playing for Ajax youth.