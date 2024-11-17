Clemence: This player has shocked me over Villa success

Former Aston Villa assistant coach Stephen Clemence admits club captain John McGinn has surprised him.

Clemence is now manager of Barrow, having been part of Steve Bruce's staff at Villa.

He told BirminghamLive of McGinn: "He's a top player, a top individual as well. I've seen him recently, he hasn't changed," Clemence says. "He's still a good lad.

"At the time it was a great coup from Steve. He worked really hard to get him. Celtic wanted him as well and he had to put a lot of effort in with John and the family to get him to come to Villa. To get that one over the line was fantastic at the time.

"I probably couldn't have said that he would go on to do what he has done, but he definitely had the attitude to achieve that. He has everything a midfielder needs - he's strong, he can run, he's difficult to get the ball off, he can score a goal. He has a great strike on him. He's done great and I'm pleased to see it."