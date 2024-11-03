Tribal Football
Villa captain McGinn urges "perspective" after Tottenham thrashing

Paul Vegas
Villa captain McGinn urges "perspective" after Tottenham thrashing
Villa captain McGinn urges "perspective" after Tottenham thrashing
Aston Villa captain John McGinn says they must stay calm after today's thumping by Tottenham.

Villa were thrashed 4-1 by Tottenham, having taken the lead through Morgan Rogers.

McGinn said afterwards:  "We've got to keep our heads a wee bit in there and have some perspective. Many teams will come here and suffer that defeat.

"It got loud. Probably as loud as I've heard it as an away player.

"It's about staying positive. Spurs beat us 4-1 last season and we finished above them.

"They punished our mistakes. We had a chance at 2-1 to equalise. The third one was a mistake and then a great free-kick from the fourth."

