Villa striker Barry hits Stockport winner against Wrexham

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa striker Louie Barry added to his reputation with Stockport County's winner against Wrexham.

Barry struck the only goal of the game against the League One high-flyers. The  young forward now has 11 goals already this season.

Stockport manager Dave Challinor told BBC Radio Manchester: "A different type of win to last week but just as pleasing.

"We had to show more personality. We did really well to prevent them from having any meaningful shots on goal.

"It was a big defensive effort from everybody."

 

