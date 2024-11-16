England captain Kane baffled by criticism: I'm in career best form

England captain Harry Kane is baffled by the criticism that has come his way this week.

The Bayern Munich striker was benched for Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins for the Nations League win in Greece.

But he will start on Sunday against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley.

"I've made it clear that I want to start every game," said Kane. "I want to try to help the team. I understood his decision. But it was new for me."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Kane added: "Ultimately, I'm here because I'm one of the top goalscorers in the world at the moment.

"Sometimes I feel like there's a perception that maybe I'm just here because I'm the captain, but it's not the case. I'm in the best form I've been in in my career."