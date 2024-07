Clark absence explained at Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Bobby Clark is battling a back injury.

The youngster hasn't been seen in preseason training under new manager Arne Slot.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Liverpool Echo says he has a back injury and is doing individual training away from the main group.

Clark is unlikely to join Liverpool for their US tour.

The 19 year-old hasn't played since April. He helped Liverpool win the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last season.