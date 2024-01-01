Mark Lawrenson exclusive: "The pressure is on" for Liverpool boss Slot

Ex Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has spoken out about how new manager Arne Slot can adapt to his new club and how the clearing out of backroom staff could affect his start.

Slot has arrived with his own staff, as predecessor Jurgen Klopp's departure also saw his team depart en masse.

Lawrenson told Tribalfootball.com's Jacob Hansen: “There are a lot of people going now and the new manager will be sitting looking through all the videos but he’s got nobody to reference to, he’s not got anyone who’s been there in terms of the backroom staff to steer him in the right direction so he’s starting from nil, isn’t he?

“That’s going to be really difficult and of course the pressure is on as it’s a massive job and the only good thing for him from that point of view is that Liverpool fans understand as that’s the way that they are.”

“However, if you get to October, November and you are halfway up the table then the pressure is on.”

The transition between the likes of Joe Fagan, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish was smooth during Lawrenson's time and he had some thoughts on how the club can learn from past eras.

“Bob in his first year didn’t win anything then he couldn’t stop winning anything. But it was Bob, Ronny Morran and Joe Fagan and they were the three who made all the decisions.

“They sat on a Thursday afternoon, in the boot room and the whiskey bottle was out and they would sit and chat about football. They would pick the team on a Thursday afternoon and they got it right!”

