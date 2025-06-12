Kehl on Chelsea's approach for Jamie Gittens: Let's see how things develop in the future

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl has spoken on Chelsea's respectful approach for Jamie Gittens.

Chelsea were in talks to sign Gittens in time to be registered in their squad for the Club World Cup this summer but missed out after a conversation with Kehl that ended with the two parties agreeing that their valuation of the winger was very different.

After completing a £30m deal for striker Liam Delap, the Blues were pushing hard to bolster their squad with another forward who can bring some quality to manager Enzo Maresca’s frontline that often lacked imagination last season. However, Kehl revealed that a deal could not be reached as Dortmund value the English international too highly.

There was contact with Chelsea FC, who got in touch again yesterday afternoon. We spoke again on the phone and exchanged expectations and different ideas.

"In the end, we didn't come to an agreement because we have different ideas about the player's current value. But the talks were very, very respectful. We have been in very good dialogue with Chelsea for many years.

"We are happy Jamie will now be part of our team at the Club World Cup and are delighted he is staying.

"I'm not responsible for the late offer - but, of course, I still have to deal with it and that's what we've done.”

Gittens has since been named in Dortmund’s squad for the Club World Cup and the West London side may chase his signature once the transfer window opens up again on June 16th as Maresca puts together a side that can challenge for both the Champions League and league title. Kehl understands their will be offers in the future and revealed that the door is open to discussions.

"We looked into it very seriously, but in the end we also made a decision for ourselves.

"It's still absolutely OK that Chelsea made this attempt. And, once again, we are in good dialogue. Let's see how things develop in the future."