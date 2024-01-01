Chong says Moshiri will fulfil promise before leaving Everton

Everton Interim chief executive Colin Chong stated that owner Farhad Moshiri had remained committed to his fan pledge.

Moshiri had stated that he would leave Everton on the brink of better times when his stewardship ended.

As the club closes in on The Friedkin Group taking over as new owners, Chong spoke about Moshiri’s legacy.

He stated, per Liverpool Echo: “I can assure all fans, though, we will be working diligently to support the regulatory process to ensure, when concluded, the transition will be smooth.”

He added: “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues across every area of the club for their hard work in challenging circumstances over the past 18 months.

“It is also important I acknowledge the steadfast commitment of Mr Moshiri to ensure the future of Everton is bright, and built on the strongest foundations - with our new home on the banks of the Mersey a fitting testament to his time as majority shareholder of Everton.”