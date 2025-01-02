Chilwell exit not straightforward for Chelsea

Chelsea are not going to have an easy time selling one of their outcast first teamers.

The Blues are facing an uphill battle to offload left-back Ben Chilwell in the winter.

Manager Enzo Maresca does not want to use Chilwell in his first team no matter what.

The 28-year-old, who earns £190,000 a week, does want to find a new team.

However, he is not willing to give up the money owed to him, as he has years left on his contract.

Chelsea may have to sanction a loan, where they are still paying most of his wages.

The other option would be to pay off Chilwell to get him to sign for another team on a lower salary.