Every player the top 6 Premier League sides could lose for free this January

The January transfer window is now upon us, which means those coming to the end of their contracts could agree to leave for free, here is every player the big six teams from the Premier League could lose.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool's star player, Mohamed Salah is perhaps the biggest player that any side could lose this January. The Egyptian international who has 20 goals and 16 assists in just 26 appearances this season is free to speak to foreign clubs from January 1st under the famous Bosman rule.

The 32-year-old is on course for the Ballon d'Or this season if he continues his excellent form and there is doubt that several sides will be fighting for his signature as soon as the transfer window opens. If he did leave Liverpool on a free transfer he could likely leave as one of the best players to ever grace the pitch at Anfield and will be forever remembered as the Egyptian king.

Along with Salah, captain Virgil van Dijk and his defensive counterpart Trent Alexander-Arnold are free to negotiate deals elsewhere with the latter being linked with a major move to Real Madrid who have a defensive crisis to solve at the moment.

TOTTENHAM

Spurs could lose the likes of Ben Davies, Fraser Forster, Sergio Reguilon, and goalkeeper Alfie Whiteman this January which are four losses the club can take as long as no.1 choice Guglielmo Vicario returns from injury.

However, Tottenham captain and club legend Son Heung-min could also be let go by the club with many suggesting his poor performances of late are down to the fact that his heart is not in North London anymore.

CHELSEA

The Blues are only set to lose one player in Lucas Bergstrom who has not made a single appearance for the club since joining in 2018. He has spent time at Peterborough United and IF Brommapojkarna on loan in recent years and despite signing a contract extension in February 2024 he is free to find a new club this January where he is likely to earn more minutes on the pitch.

MANCHESTER CITY

Manager Pep Guardiola’s frustrating season so far gets even worse now as he has to deal with Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Scott Carson all coming to the end of their contracts. Out of the three, the Belgian international is the biggest headache for the Spaniard who will find it difficult to replace one of the best playmakers the world has seen in recent years.

MANCHESTER UNITED

New manager Ruben Amorim could lose the likes of Amad Diallo, Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton as the January window draws closer. The majority of these players have found it hard to cement a place in the side over recent seasons and a move away is likely in their best interest.

Diallo is perhaps the only major loss that would be tough to take for Amorim who is attempting to rebuild a side who are far from title challengers. The 22 year old is the brightest talent in a dim United squad and if he left for free the little hope at the club would take another huge hit.

ARSENAL

The Gunners could lose Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Kieran Tierney for free this January with manager Mikel Arteta seemingly happy to let all three go. Scottish champions Celtic are on the verge of a deal for Tierney, Jorginho is unlikely to be offered a new deal at his age despite his quality and Partey’s contract talks have come to a halt in recent weeks. Overall it is not a huge loss for Arsenal if all 3 do leave next summer which is great news for Arteta.