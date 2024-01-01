Chiesa selection opening emerges at Liverpool

Liverpool's Harvey Elliot may be presenting a chance for new signing Federico Chiesa this weekend.

The youngster is out for the Reds’ upcoming Premier League game against Nottingham Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manager Arne Slot will soon discover if Elliott will be available, which means he may have to call on new signing Chiesa.

The winger, an Italy international who was at Euro 2024, signed from Juventus in the summer.

Chiesa is an experienced player at 26 and has been working with the Under-21s during the international break to get back to match speed.

He did not go to the Italy camp for Nations League duty, as he wanted to settle after his late move to Liverpool.