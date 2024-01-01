Liverpool suffer yet another midfield injury as young England star sidelined

Liverpool have suffered a potential injury blow that could hamper their title challenge.

The Reds have enjoyed an outstanding start to the Premier League season so far.

They are joint top thanks to three wins out of three matches, including a 3-0 thrashing of rivals Manchester United.

But now they have learned that Harvey Elliott was forced to withdraw from England Under-21 duty.

The young midfielder could miss game time for the Reds, as he is carrying a knock.

The Three Lions have sent him back to the Anfield club for “further medical assessment.”