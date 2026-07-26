Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Premier League block Liverpool from using teen star amid defensive crisis

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.Profimedia

Liverpool head into the 2026/27 Premier League season short on numbers in Andoni Iraola's defence.

Captain Virgil van Dijk did not travel with the squad for the start of their USA preseason tour as he remains away on a delayed summer break after the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He could link up with Iraola's charges further down the line in North America, but Joe Gomez's participation in the tour is under threat, following another injury setback.

Gomez was forced off after just 10 minutes of Liverpool's opening 4-2 win over Sunderland and was replaced by 18-year-old Ifeanyi Ndukwe.

Giovanni Leoni is still some time away from returning, following an ACL injury, and Iraola confirmed he has little choice but to take it slowly with new signing Jeremy Jacquet following shoulder surgery.

Ndukwe is expected to feature more for Liverpool in preseason - alongside fellow 18-year-old Mor Talla N'diaye - but he's not eligible to play in the Premier League.

As per reports from The Athletic, he's not available to play top-flight games due to a lack of required points on his work permit to be involved in Liverpool’s first team in the upcoming campaign.

Iraola could now be forced to dip into the transfer market to sign a new defender before his season start against Newcastle United on August 23rd.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAndoni IraolaIfeanyi NdukweLiverpool

Related Articles

Liverpool make shock loan decision over No.1 spot

Iraola confirms Liverpool's preseason plan for Jeremy Jacquet

Andoni Iraola claims 'worst news' over Joe Gomez's preseason injury