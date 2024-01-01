Chermiti happy with brace in Everton draw at Sligo

Youssef Chermiti was happy with his brace in Everton's preseason friendly draw at Sligo Rovers.

At 3-1 down in Ireland, Chermiti stepped up to score twice in the 3-3 draw.

"I think it was a good test for us," Chermiti told evertontv. "It was our first game of the pre-season and it was a good test. We have to keep going, keep getting better and improve on the things we didn't do well. Now we will go back to England and keep working.

"We've been training hard for two weeks. It was nice to get our first game done in front of our fans, who travelled from all around to come and watch us. It's a very good feeling to play in front of them.

"Ireland was very good. I was speaking with Shay (Seamus Coleman) and I was telling him how good his country is! I get on well with him and, of course, it was a big day for him to go back to his old club."

The 20-year-old added: "My target this season is get more minutes, get more games and be fit and ready to go."