Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Everton reveal first friendly ahead of next season

Everton reveal first friendly ahead of next season
Everton reveal first friendly ahead of next season
Everton reveal first friendly ahead of next seasonAction Sports
An Irish team will host Everton ahead of the new season.

Everton will begin their pre-season campaign with a game against Sligo Rovers in Ireland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Toffees are set to play against the minnows due to captain Seamus Coleman, as they are his former club.

Sean Dyche’s team will be taking on the League of Ireland Premier Division side on Friday 19 July.

On the friendly match against Sligo, Coleman said: “It will be a huge honor for me to return to Sligo Rovers with Everton for our opening pre-season friendly of the summer.

Sligo is a club I obviously hold close to my heart, with them putting their faith in me as a young player which eventually led to my move to Everton.

“I still have many friends at Sligo and it’s been great to see the close bond between the two clubs strengthen over the years. Going back there after more than 15 special years as an Evertonian will mean a lot to my family and me.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Sligo fans and Evertonians at The Showground on Friday 19 July.”

Mentions
Champions LeagueColeman SeamusLongstaff SeanEvertonSligo RoversPremier League
Related Articles
Everton boss Dyche delighted with Coleman's new deal
Everton secure Coleman to new deal
Tarkowski talks Everton future; succeeding Coleman