Everton reveal first friendly ahead of next season

An Irish team will host Everton ahead of the new season.

Everton will begin their pre-season campaign with a game against Sligo Rovers in Ireland.

The Toffees are set to play against the minnows due to captain Seamus Coleman, as they are his former club.

Sean Dyche’s team will be taking on the League of Ireland Premier Division side on Friday 19 July.

On the friendly match against Sligo, Coleman said: “It will be a huge honor for me to return to Sligo Rovers with Everton for our opening pre-season friendly of the summer.

Sligo is a club I obviously hold close to my heart, with them putting their faith in me as a young player which eventually led to my move to Everton.

“I still have many friends at Sligo and it’s been great to see the close bond between the two clubs strengthen over the years. Going back there after more than 15 special years as an Evertonian will mean a lot to my family and me.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing Sligo fans and Evertonians at The Showground on Friday 19 July.”