Cherki excited to play for Pep: Man City biggest club in Europe

Rayan Cherki is adamant his game will suit Manchester City's style.

The former Lyon midfielder signed for City on Tuesday.

“I’m very excited to play for Manchester City. It’s the biggest club in Europe,” Cherki told City's website.

“I love the style of play, it’s very important for me.

“It’s my choice and I think it’s the best choice for my career because Manchester City are the best for me.”

On working with City manager Pep Guardiola, Cherki admits he's excited about playing for the Catalan.

“For me, he’s the best coach in the world and I think he’s the best coach in history,” he said.

“I am passionate to play for him!”

I'll play where needed

Cherki continued: “My style is easy. I love to play with the ball, to do skills and I love to help my team-mates.

“I am here to make people happy and this is very important to me.

“I prefer to play No.10 but right now I just want to play. Where I am on the pitch is not important, I just want to be on the pitch and help the team to win.

“I am ready.”