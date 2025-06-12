Cherki happy to join Man City in time for CWC campaign

Rayan Cherki is thrilled to be part of Manchester City's Club World Cup squad.

The former Lyon midfielder was signed before Tuesday's transfer deadline for the tournament.

“This cup is new and we want to win,” he stated.

“I think I am ready because I see all the time the games in the Premier League and for me, the Premier League is the best league in the world.

“I am impatient to play a game in the Etihad and with my team-mates.”

Trophy hopes

Cherki also said of his ambitions with City: “It’s very important for me to play the big cups like the World Cup and the Champions League.

“When I saw that City wanted me and that they play in the Champions League, it was very important.

“I want to play all the cups in my career and now I think it’s a good moment to play the Champions League.”