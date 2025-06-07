Lyon whiz Cherki pushed about closing Man City move
Lyon whiz Rayan Cherki is confident joining Manchester City.
The France international is hoping City and Lyon can settle on a fee before Tuesday's Club World Cup transfer deadline.
After featuring in France's 5-4 Nations League semifinal defeat to Spain, Cherki was asked about the City move.
He replied, "It's getting done. But you already know my answer, everybody knows. But there's still a game to play (against Germany). Now we have to enjoy and give everything, but after it will be done."
Lyon are insisting City pay £30m to sign Cherki, who has a deal to 2027.