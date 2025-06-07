Tribal Football
Lyon whiz Cherki pushed about closing Man City move

Paul Vegas
Lyon whiz Rayan Cherki is confident joining Manchester City.

The France international is hoping City and Lyon can settle on a fee before Tuesday's Club World Cup transfer deadline.

After featuring in France's 5-4 Nations League semifinal defeat to Spain, Cherki was asked about the City move.

He replied, "It's getting done. But you already know my answer, everybody knows. But there's still a game to play (against Germany). Now we have to enjoy and give everything, but after it will be done."

Lyon are insisting City pay £30m to sign Cherki, who has a deal to 2027.

