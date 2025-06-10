DONE DEAL: Man City announce Rayan Cherki signing

Man City have announced the signing of Rayan Cherki from Lyon with the playmaker signing a five-year deal with the Premier League giants.

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakout season in 2024-25, scoring 12 goals and providing 20 assists in his 44 games across all competitions.

Cherki is understood to have cost Pep Guardiola’s side £30 million, a relatively low fee for one of the most exciting youngsters in European football.

He arrives just in time to be part of Man City’s squad for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup which kicks-off on June 14th.

Cherki told City's website: "This is a dream for me. Honestly, to be joining a club like Manchester City and have the opportunity to make the next step in my career here is something very, very special.

"Everyone knows how good City are - they have been so successful for many years now. The responsibility to help the team continue winning is something I want to embrace.

"I can't wait to show City fans what I can do."