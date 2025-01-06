Chelsea youngster Acheampong proud of full Prem debut
"It was a really enjoyable game and my first Premier League start," said Acheampong to the club's website.
"I’ve worked a lot for it, and overall it was really enjoyable, but it’s unfortunate that we couldn’t come away with the three points.
"That’s one of the things I like to do when I play.
"I like to be on the ball and especially as I got more and more into the game and more confident, it helped to be on the ball more.
On the experience, Acheampong continued: "I don’t really think about my opponent, I just try to think about my own game. I block out the crowd and having played in big stadiums before, that helped me.
"It felt like a big step up physically.
"But you get used to it training with my teammates. Levi (Colwill) helped me during, before, and after the game – even telling me to clap the fans. It’s great to have him around.
"I always try to work for more and more, and hopefully there are more opportunities to come."